Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys Shares of 88,417 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. WestRock comprises approximately 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,405,000 after buying an additional 264,941 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRK stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.