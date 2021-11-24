Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $618.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $96.02 and a one year high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

