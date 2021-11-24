Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

