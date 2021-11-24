Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is Legacy Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Bentley Systems comprises approximately 5.4% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bentley Systems worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $71.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

