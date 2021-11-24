Berenberg Bank Boosts CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target to GBX 230

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.03% from the stock’s current price.
CNIC stock opened at GBX 141.95 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.11 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($2.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25.
CentralNic Group Company Profile
