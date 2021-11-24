Berenberg Bank Boosts CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target to GBX 230

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.03% from the stock’s current price.

CNIC stock opened at GBX 141.95 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.11 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($2.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

