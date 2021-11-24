Berenberg Bank Raises Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 470

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 405.95 ($5.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 608.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £479.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12-month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

