Berenberg Bank Raises Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 470

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 405.95 ($5.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 608.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £479.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12-month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile
