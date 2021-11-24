Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Halma stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Halma has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

