Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $1.38

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $447,750.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.67 or 0.07417788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,551.24 or 0.99790297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.