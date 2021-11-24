Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 165.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Better Therapeutics stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

