Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $99.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00248787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

