BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 243,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,672,198 shares.The stock last traded at $55.48 and had previously closed at $55.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

