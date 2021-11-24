Big Data Protocol (BDP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00245699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00087608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

