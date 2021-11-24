Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 4.1%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.44. 5,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 897,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

