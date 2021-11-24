BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of BIGC opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.14.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,310. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BigCommerce by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 2,271.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $18,655,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 66.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

