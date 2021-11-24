Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 2,260 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 26,706 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,898,541.88.

Shares of NYSE BH traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.05. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.24.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

