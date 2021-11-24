Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,936,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

