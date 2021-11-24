BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

