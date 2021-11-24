Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 140,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,757,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.
About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
