Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 140,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,757,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $55,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

