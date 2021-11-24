BitBall Market Cap Reaches $12.21 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 143% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $72,860.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,180.36 or 0.98938341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00041743 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00528783 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

