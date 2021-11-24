Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $131,421.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.98 or 0.98968680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.00361411 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.18 or 0.00481840 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00185816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,945,327 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.