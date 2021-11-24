BitCoal Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $27,960.14 and $26.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.74 or 0.00431450 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.