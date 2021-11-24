Bitcoin Confidential Market Cap Tops $807,388.10 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $807,388.10 and approximately $13,802.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00212453 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.