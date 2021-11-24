Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Hits Market Cap of $30,517.26

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $30,517.26 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ (CRYPTO:BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,772,164 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

