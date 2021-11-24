Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $25.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $57.47 or 0.00099447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.00450812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00208470 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004239 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.