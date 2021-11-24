BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $469,927.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,744.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.28 or 0.07469599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.92 or 0.00380856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.05 or 0.01068582 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00084231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.00427056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00453334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005757 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.