BitGuild PLAT Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $86,758.71 and $31,451.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015673 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

