BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE:BB opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

