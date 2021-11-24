BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams Sells 23,334 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BL traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.28. 441,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.