Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $354,003 and have sold 5,300 shares valued at $42,864.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.