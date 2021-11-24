BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $935.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $901.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $892.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

