BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Insider Buys £30,000 in Stock

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) insider Paul Manduca acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of LON WPS opened at GBX 122.90 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10). The company has a market capitalization of £846.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17.

