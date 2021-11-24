Blake Thomas Murray Sells 140,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,083. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.52 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.39 and its 200-day moving average is $230.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,941,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,488,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bill.com by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 195,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

