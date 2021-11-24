Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Capitalization Hits $15.76 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.76 million and approximately $413,117.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

