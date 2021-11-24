Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $37,348.50 in Stock

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 477,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,881. Blend Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.