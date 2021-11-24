Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $2.54

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $1.56 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00004476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00243731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00087829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

