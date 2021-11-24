Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $342.89

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.89 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 388 ($5.07). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73), with a volume of 71,949 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £295.42 million and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.34%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

