Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,163,744.88 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 1,935,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,407. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

