Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 189,166 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,595,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,318,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

