BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $155.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.41.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.