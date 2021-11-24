BMO Capital Markets Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $135.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. VMware has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VMware by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VMware by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $52,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 33.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.