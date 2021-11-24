BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.96

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.96 ($62.45) and traded as high as €59.02 ($67.07). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €58.64 ($66.64), with a volume of 3,210,613 shares trading hands.

BNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.11 ($71.71).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.96.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.