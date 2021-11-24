BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DHF stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
