BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DHF stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 71.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 92,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

