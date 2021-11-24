Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

