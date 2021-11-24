Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 433.81% from the company’s previous close.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

