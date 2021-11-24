BOMB (BOMB) One Day Volume Hits $361,673.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $361,673.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,684.83 or 0.98916351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051503 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.46 or 0.00527804 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 897,841 coins and its circulating supply is 897,053 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.