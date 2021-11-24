Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches Market Cap of $232,488.97

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00006846 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $232,488.97 and $21,007.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.87 or 0.07416218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,593.65 or 0.99744171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.