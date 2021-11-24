Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

