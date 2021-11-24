Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.55.

BLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE BLX opened at C$36.70 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$33.92 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.82.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

