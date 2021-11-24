Boson Protocol Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $183.79 million and $19.78 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00005379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.00361411 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012390 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

