Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) President Douglas T. Linde Sells 34,476 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. 3,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,819. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

